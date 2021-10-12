Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,299,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after buying an additional 405,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,091.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,291,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.35 and a 200 day moving average of $248.90. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of -0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.