Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 3,490 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,060,000 after buying an additional 96,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after buying an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $402.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.72 and its 200 day moving average is $466.43. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $402.70 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

