Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Envista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 48.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 149.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after purchasing an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 500,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 407,284 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Envista by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 346,005 shares during the period.

NVST opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

