Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 201,834 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 201,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.09% of Kingsoft Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 953,227 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KC opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

