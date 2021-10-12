Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 29,485 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

