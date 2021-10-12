Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 746,519 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 746,519 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

