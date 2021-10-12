Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $7.09 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $546.26 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $630.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.
In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at $29,136,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
