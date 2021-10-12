Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.17% of Coca-Cola Consolidated at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $399.22 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.50 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

