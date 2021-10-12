Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Up 5.9%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. 34,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,510,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

BHG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 162,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,576 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $14,418,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $3,904,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

