Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells $433,235.20 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $433,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.81. The stock had a trading volume of 239,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,260. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.05.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

