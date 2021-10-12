Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande Sells 6,350 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BFAM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.81. The company had a trading volume of 239,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,260. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
