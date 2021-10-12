Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande Sells 6,350 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.81. The company had a trading volume of 239,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,260. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after buying an additional 1,317,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,413,000 after buying an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,420,000 after buying an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

