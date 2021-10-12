Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Mirova

Mirova increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,004,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

BFAM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.96. 3,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,946. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 434.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

