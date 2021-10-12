Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY):

10/12/2021 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $75.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. 511,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,685,993. The company has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $8,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

