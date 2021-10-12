Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average of $164.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,434 shares of company stock worth $42,925,569. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

