Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. CF Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,030.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

CF Industries stock opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

