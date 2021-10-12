Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report $48.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported sales of $41.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $189.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $189.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $196.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $196.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $330,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $415.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

