Brokerages Anticipate Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Lipocine posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPCN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

