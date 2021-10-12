Brokerages Anticipate N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow N-able.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NABL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 687,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60. N-able has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.