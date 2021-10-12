Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce $368.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $377.40 million. Nutanix posted sales of $312.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $830,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,412 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,457. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

