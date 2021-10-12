Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report sales of $134.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.97 million and the highest is $152.95 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $176.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $602.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.68 million to $650.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $748.39 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 316.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 221,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

