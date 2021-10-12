Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to report $13.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.65 million and the highest is $14.10 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $4.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $55.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $59.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 926,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

