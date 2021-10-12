Brokerages Anticipate Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.55 Million

Analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to post sales of $222.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $932.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $932.24 million to $933.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of SHC opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $738,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

