Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.29 and the lowest is $6.07. Whirlpool posted earnings of $6.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $26.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.89 to $26.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $23.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $26.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.78. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

