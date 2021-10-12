Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.05. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($45.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. 17,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $418.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

