Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.3% in the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 37,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,751. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

