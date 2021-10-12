Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. People’s United Financial posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. 2,235,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,618. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $12,043,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,287 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,024,000 after purchasing an additional 844,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

