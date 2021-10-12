Brokerages Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post $19.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.10 million and the highest is $19.86 million. The Joint reported sales of $15.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year sales of $78.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $79.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $101.64 million, with estimates ranging from $100.48 million to $102.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Joint by 14.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Joint by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

