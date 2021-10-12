Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.45. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of TSC opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in TriState Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TriState Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.