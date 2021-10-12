Brokers Offer Predictions for Associated Banc-Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

ASB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

ASB stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 172,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 37.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 193,738 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 59.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 130,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 48,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 46.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

