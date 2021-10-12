Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.49

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.49 and traded as high as C$70.30. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$70.25, with a volume of 1,029,969 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAM.A shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.49.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

