Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBU. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $49.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.12%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

