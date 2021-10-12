Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.96% of Brookline Bancorp worth $46,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,635,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,474 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

