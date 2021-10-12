Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

