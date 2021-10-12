Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 3,663 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $817,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.11. 278,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,549,133. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $496.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

