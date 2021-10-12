Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.54% of Guidewire Software worth $50,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWRE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.27. 955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,079. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

