Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 1,900,000 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 1.08% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $272,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,508. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.