Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.3% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.05% of Alphabet worth $900,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $5,536,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $4,313,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,413,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $28.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,748.38. 21,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,806.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,564.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.