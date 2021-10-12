Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 599,612 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 1.12% of LKQ worth $161,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in LKQ by 38.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

