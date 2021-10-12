Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.81.

BAC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,466,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

