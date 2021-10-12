Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $140.23. The company had a trading volume of 149,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,282. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day moving average is $141.70. The company has a market cap of $391.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

