Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $14.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,579,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

