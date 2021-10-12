Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $23.91 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $23,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,821. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

