Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $243.45 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.4% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.25% of S&P Global worth $243,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,355,000 after buying an additional 379,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

