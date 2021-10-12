Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $308.50 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,162 shares during the quarter. Celanese accounts for 1.8% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 1.83% of Celanese worth $308,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Celanese by 4.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

CE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.31. 3,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

