Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $497.46 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,478 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.9% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.14% of Mastercard worth $497,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $4,141,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.96. The stock had a trading volume of 51,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $343.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.74 and a 200 day moving average of $366.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 857,580 shares of company stock worth $323,022,412. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

