Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $514.31 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,515 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 3.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.34% of Linde worth $514,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.05. 13,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The company has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

