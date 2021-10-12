Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $52.15 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 63.1% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 15,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,936,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $641,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

