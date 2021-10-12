Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $84.54 Million Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,417 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 4.15% of Kadant worth $84,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,313,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $332,291.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,855. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.43. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

