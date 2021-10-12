Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $37.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,740.42. The stock had a trading volume of 39,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,791.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,525.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.