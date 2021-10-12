Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,189 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Henry Schein worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 763,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,617 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.50. 3,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,103. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.